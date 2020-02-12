Fire chief cites unsafe conditions; orders demo of Brothers of Power club in Youngstown

A demolition order issued Tuesday by Fire Chief Barry Finley says the building is in danger of collapsing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The city’s fire chief has issued an emergency order, calling for the demolition of a north side Youngstown social club, which was the site of a triple homicide last weekend.

A sign on the door from the city’s code enforcement office says the Brothers of Power Classic Cars on Logan Avenue has an order to vacate the premises due to a violation of “general property maintenance.” The sign says the structure is “unsafe.”

A demolition order issued Tuesday by Fire Chief Barry Finley says the building is a “danger to firefighters” and could collapse. Finley cited holes in the roof, floor and said the basement ceiling is collapsing. In addition, he cited a bio-hazard from the recent shooting there.

Around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the car club for reports of gunfire. Three people were killed and two were hurt in the shooting.

Police believe Daniel Ortello and Charles Pullen died after exchanging gunfire.

As people were running away, police said Robert Shelton shot Dymond Ortello in the parking lot in front of an officer. He was able to get away, but police arrested him on Tuesday.

The notice on the door says the recipient of the order can appeal to the city’s Property Maintenance Appeals Board within 15 days.

The owner of Brothers of Power, Robert Taylor, is in federal prison, serving about nine years on drug charges.

There is an apartment over the bar, where a tenant was staying when a news crew arrived Wednesday. Tuesday, he was given 48 hours to vacate.