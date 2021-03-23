Fire causes vacant building to collapse in Youngstown Local News Crews were called to West Evergreen Avenue and Market Street around 8:30 p.m. by: WKBN Staff Posted: Mar 23, 2021 / 09:14 PM EDT / Updated: Mar 23, 2021 / 10:32 PM EDT YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A vacant building in Youngstown was reduced to rubble Tuesday night. Crews were called to West Evergreen Avenue and Market Street for a vacant structure fire around 8:30 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Mel Robbins Main Area Middle