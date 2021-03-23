LIVE NOW /
Fire causes vacant building to collapse in Youngstown

Local News

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A vacant building in Youngstown was reduced to rubble Tuesday night.

Crews were called to West Evergreen Avenue and Market Street for a vacant structure fire around 8:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

