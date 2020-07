The cause is still under investigation, but the fire is not considered suspicious

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — A fire that broke out at a home on Youngstown’s north side Tuesday evening caused $7,000 damage.

Crews found fire coming from the second floor when they arrived at a home on Catalina Avenue around 6 p.m.

The homeowners say they smelled burning rubber and discovered two of the breakers were tripped, reports said.

There were no injuries.