A driver spotted heavy smoke coming from the roof of Shelly's Hair and Nails Studio

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Crews in Liberty Township were called to a fire on Churchill Hubbard Road just before 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

A driver spotted heavy smoke coming from the roof of Shelly’s Hair and Nails Studio. The fire appeared to have started in an attached building.

Firefighters cut two holes in the roof and were able to get the fire under control.