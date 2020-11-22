Fire burns through house undergoing renovations, damages neighboring homes in New Castle

It happened just after 4 a.m. on Ridge Street

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – A house undergoing renovations in New Castle is a total loss after a fire broke out on the second floor Sunday morning.

It happened just after 4 a.m. on Ridge Street.

No one was home at the time.

New Castle Fire Chief Michael Kobbe says the owner only stayed in the house every so often.

He says theres a lot of damage to the second floor. Nearby houses were also damaged.

The Chief says arson isn’t suspected, but an arson investigator was called to the scene.

It took crews less than an hour to put out those flames.