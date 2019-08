There was extensive damage, but nobody was hurt

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A fire broke out at Boardman Towing and Recovery a little before 3 p.m. on Monday.

The fire happened inside one of the garage bays, where there was extensive damage, but nobody was hurt.

The exact cause is under investigation.

Boardman and Canfield fire departments responded to the scene.

The business is located along McClurg Road.