Fire breaks out in Salem bookstore, apartment

by: WKBN Staff

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire in Salem kept crews busy Thursday night.

Firefighters say they were called to the Dollar Book Store on Lincoln Avenue after a police officer saw the flames.

That store was no longer in business.

The Salem fire department tells First News there were still a lot of books inside. There was also an apartment above the store, however, no one was home at the time of the fire. 

Firefighters say damage is estimated at $25,000.

The department says they’re still trying to determine where the fire started. 

