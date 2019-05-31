Fire breaks out in Salem bookstore, apartment

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire in Salem kept crews busy Thursday night.

Firefighters say they were called to the Dollar Book Store on Lincoln Avenue after a police officer saw the flames.

That store was no longer in business.

The Salem fire department tells First News there were still a lot of books inside. There was also an apartment above the store, however, no one was home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters say damage is estimated at $25,000.

The department says they’re still trying to determine where the fire started.