Fire breaks out at golf club in Fairfield Twp.

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Crews worked to contain a small fire Thursday at the Valley Golf Club in Fairfield Township.

Crews were called about 9:30 a.m. to the course on Cherry Fork Road after a small building caught fire.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters climbed on the roof to pull away shingles, allowing the smoke to escape.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Valley Golf Course is operating but was closed Wednesday due to a power outage, owners said on the business’s Facebook page.