Fire at Salem plant forces evacuation, road block

Investigators are working to figure out how the fire started

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a fire inside the American Standard plant in Salem Monday morning.

The plant is located on S. Ellsworth Avenue. The fire started around 9:30 a.m.

Investigators said workers were using welding equipment on the third floor and caught other material on fire. Maintenance workers tried to put it out themselves, but they couldn’t.

Workers were evacuated and stood across the street while several fire departments put out the flames. The fire was put out about an hour-and-a-half after it started.

No one was hurt, but the fire damaged a portion of the third floor and second floor ceiling. There is also water damage on all three floors.

Fire trucks are blocking off the road.

American Standard makes bathroom and kitchen fixtures.