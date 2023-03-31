LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pennsylvania (WKBN) – First News is on the scene of a fire at a gas well in Mercer County.

It’s happening at the 1800 block of Mercer-West Middlesex Rd. in East Lackawannock Township.

Several emergency crews have been called in after an air compressor in the gas well caught on fire.

Our news crew was stopped about a mile outside the fire scene. Officials on scene say there is a half mile evacuation in place around the gas well.

A staging area is set up at a nearby church.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.

