WARREN. Ohio (WKBN) — For one last time, the Jimmy Buffett Tribute band “Fins to the Left” will take the stage at the Warren Amphitheatre Friday night.

The band has been around since 1997 and has played hundreds of shows all over the country, but decided this would be their only performance of the year, and final one together.

Jimmy Buffett’s touring and recording band “The Coral Reefer Band” will be joining Fins to the Left on stage.

Fins singer Shawn Lawless grew up in the North Lima area and says there’s no place else he’d rather be for their last performance.

“These people come out every year to see us and they stay all night and there’d be no other place we’d want to finish,” said Lawless.

Ken Haidaris with Sunrise Entertainment says shows like this are great for the city.

“The amphitheatre is a jewel. The city’s doing some great improvements. It’s a positive story about Warren and downtown and that’s why we did this in the first place. It drives economic development. It gives people entertainment,” said Haidaris.

Three to five thousand people are expected to come watch the Fins’ final show.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at the gate or at the Sunrise Inn.

Gates open Friday night at 5 p.m.