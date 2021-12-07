Find that gnome! Businesses bank on your skills

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Gnomes are helping attract people to shop locally in Lisbon.

The Lisbon Chamber of Commerce started their “Gnome for the Holiday.” It’s set up like a scavenger hunt to look for all the gnomes inside local businesses.

People try to find all the gnomes to be entered into a drawing. The goal is to get people inside these local businesses and continue shopping locally.

“It’s always important to shop locally, and when you shop locally, you’re supporting your community. You’re supporting those businesses. You are putting that money back where you live,” said Lindsey Smoot, a spokesperson for the Lisbon Chamber of Commerce.

Fourteen businesses in Lisbon are participating in the event.