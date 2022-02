Washington Dept. of Transportation snow plows work on a stretch of eastbound Interstate Highway 90, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, as snow falls near Snoqualmie Pass in Washington state. More U.S. drivers could find themselves stuck on snowy highways or have their travel delayed this winter due to a shortage of snowplow drivers as some states are having trouble finding enough people willing to take the jobs. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- This storm system will eventually be switching over to snow.

If you live in Youngstown and want to know where plow trucks are, the city has provided a way for you to see.

A website maps out where the trucks have been in real time.

You can find a link to this on the city’s website.