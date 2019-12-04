Breaking News
State provided financial help to Ohio farmers hit by wet weather

Planting was late this year because of wet fields

(WYTV) – Some relief will be coming to Ohio farmers who have had a tough year.

The state said it helped farmers offset losses created by the unpredictable weather.

The Ag-LINK program provided 155 new and refinanced loans totaling $18 million. It reduced loans by 2%, helping farmers finance the upfront operating costs for feed, seed, fertilizer and even fuel.

More info on the Ag-LINK program

The state also has two other programs which provide reduced interest loans for agribusinesses.

