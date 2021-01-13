Financial expert says home buyers and owners should take close look at interest rates right now

Local News

Mortgage refinance applications are up 20% across the nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKBN

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – When you’re buying a home, price matters, which includes the cost of financing. Mortgage rates are making your decision easy right now.

Mortgage refinance applications are up 20% across the nation. Mark Senkowitz with 717 Credit Union says they’ve received a record number of refinancing applications. Mortgage rates have been trending down for close to a year.

“We haven’t seen these types of rates in many, many years,” said Mark Senkowitz. “Usually, if you could save yourself 1% or 2% on your interest, it’s well worth your while to take a look at it.”

That’s a good rule of thumb for starting to consider a refinance. There are some hidden costs too, which should be a part of your decision making.

“For example, if it costs you a couple of thousand dollars to refinance, but it’s saving you $100 a month, you are going to recoup those costs in 20 months,’ Senkowitz said.

You would also own your home sooner with a shorter-term loan. It could also free up some cash flow. Locking in a lower rate right now can help a family stabilize what their monthly payment is going to be on their house for a long time.

“We encourage people to at least take a look into it. Simply because we may not see these rates again in our lifetime,” Senkowitz said.

The same rates apply to home buyers. If you just bought a home within the last year or two, you probably got a pretty good rate already.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com