Financial expert believes coronavirus could be good for Valley economy

(WYTV) – For the twelfth time since 1990, there’s a global health emergency. Nobody knows how long the COVID-19 coronavirus will last, but it was the focus of Thursday’s Mahoning Valley Economic Forecast.

At the discussion, Huntington Bank shared its views and explained what to watch for.

It said average hourly earnings are much lower than the national average and the local labor force has shown signs of steadying.

“This region? Oh, we’re optimistic because think about this — the U.S. probably stands a good chance of getting back some manufacturing of what’s going to happen out of coronavirus and a rearrangement of global supply chains. We need to be ready for that, too. Our manufacturers need to be ready for that,” said John Augustine, with Huntington Bank.

He believes the Mahoning Valley needs to get organized to bring businesses to the area, which will attract workers and get employment up.

Augustine also feels it would help to let people know about the low cost of living and quality of life here.