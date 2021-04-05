Financial aid available to help YSU students with pandemic-related expenses

YSU President Jim Tressel said housing and rent expenses have been especially challenging for students

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State students are eligible to get financial help for pandemic-related expenses.

The Higher Education Emergency Relief Grant is providing money for students to help cover any costs from the coronavirus such as tuition, food, housing, health care (including mental health care) or child care.

“These grants will greatly assist our students with unexpected expenses during this difficult time,” said YSU President Jim Tressel.

He said housing and rent expenses have been especially challenging for students.

To be eligible, you must have been enrolled at YSU on or after March 13, 2020, including students enrolled in online classes. You must have also completed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

To apply for this federal money, visit YSU’s website and log in with your student ID and password.