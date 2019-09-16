Final touches put on Robins Theatre, shows announced

The final touches are being put on the Robins Theatre in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The final touches are being put on the Robins Theatre in Warren, and shows are being announced for the venue.

Mark Marvin, president of the Downtown Development Group, which is spearheading the project, said the first test show is scheduled for Dec. 7. The entire lineup for the refurbished theater will be announced at 11 a.m. Monday.

The Robins Theatre was built at 160 E. Market Street in 1922. It was designed by C. Howard Crane and I.J. Goldston and constructed by the Charles Shutrump and Sons Company of Youngstown, Ohio. The total cost of construction was $300,000.

The theater opened in 1923 and remained in operation until 1974.

In 2017, the Downtown Development Group committed to restoring the theatre, keeping many of its historical features. The renovation cost is estimated between $5 million and $7 million. Work began in January 2018.

“When we came in, we had a pretty good canvas to work with. It shows up with what we have been able to salvage and what we are doing right now.,” Marvin said.

The building is managed by Sunrise Entertainment, which also manages Warren’s amphitheater.