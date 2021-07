BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Avenue road expansion in Boardman is heading into its final stage this week.

Starting Wednesday, the contractor will be grinding the road, getting it ready to be paved next week.

The work will start at 6 a.m. and go through 4 p.m.

If you drive South Avenue, you’re asked to take a different route, if possible. Otherwise, expect delays.

The work should be done in two weeks.