CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The final technical step in the technical conversion of Famer’s National Bank with Cortland Bancorp is done.

Cortland Bank branches are now offices of Farmer’s National Bank.

The digital conversion allows Cortland customers the ability to access Farmers’ digital banking options and wealth management services.

Cortland Bank exterior signage has already begun changing to the Farmer’s National Bank logo.

The merger was announced early last summer and has taken several months to complete.

Farmers is headquartered in Canfield and operates 48 branches in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Summit, Portage, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania.