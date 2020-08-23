Final day to head out to Shaker Woods Village

It's the 39th annual Shaker Woods "Village," but things have looked a little different this year

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s the last day to head out to Shaker Woods Village. The event, normally known as the Shaker Woods Festival had to make some changes because of COVID-19.

There are signs throughout the grounds to remind people of social distancing at food stands. There are hand sanitizer stations on trees and spots designated only entrances or only exits.

It’s an event that can hold up to 10,000 people but is now limited to 3,200.

Another sign was posted for those attending to enjoy their time but remember there are people waiting to get in.

“It’s fun. The vendors near me have become friends over the years, and we look forward to seeing each other, and it’s a good time. I’ve dealt with the same customers for 30-some years here, and now I’m dealing with their daughters and that’s how this show is. People want to be here,” said Nick Levinsky, a vendor from Mill Creek Woods.

This is one of the larger scale events that wasn’t canceled because of COVID-19, and other vendors also say they were happy it was still able to be held.

There was no live music, but music was played through speakers.

This was the 39th year for the craft show, which had just over 200 vendors.

Rob and Lana Wilt hope they can at least break even this year.