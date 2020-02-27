Hollywood film crew shooting movie in Grove City that some think is controversial

Some who call Grove City conservative think the romantic comedy between two women could induce a negative response

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WYTV) – An A-list Hollywood movie was looking for the quintessential small town and decided to choose Grove City, Pennsylvania, to film some crucial scenes.

However, the movie’s premise has some in the community worried about a negative response.

“L.A. wanted to come here, so I think that’s really cool,” said college student Sydney Walk.

On Monday, Senator Michele Brooks posted on Facebook that filming would take place from 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 through 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28 near Nonni’s Corner Trattoria and the Guthrie Theatre.

“Happiest Season” stars Kristin Stewart, best known for her role as Bella Swan in the “Twilight” saga.

“Kirsten Stewart and Aubrey Plaza are two of my favorite actresses of all time, so I’m really excited and I kind of hope that I’ll see them. It’s one of the main reasons I came down today,” said high school student Amanda Keating.

The production had the entire town buzzing, especially with the possibility of becoming an extra in the film.

But, the movie’s premise has a few residents concerned.

“I did hear of the premise early on and I had my doubts on how the community, on the whole, would respond to it. But overall, extremely excited about it,” said Grove City resident Ashley Hazey.

Others thought that Grove City was a natural fit.

“I heard it was about two women trying to come out to their conservative parents, and this is a conservative town so it kind of feeds to the authenticity of the story,” Walk said.

Most think the movie will shine a positive light on Grove City by providing an example of acceptance that the city can be proud of.

“I personally think it’s a fantastic opportunity for our community. Not only for the community itself but for families, creating awareness, understanding,” Hazey said.

On Thursday, our camera crews were kept a block away from the actual production and got no confirmation on which cast members were on hand for the day.

No protests were going on.

“Happiest Season” is scheduled for a nationwide release later this year on Nov. 25.