(WKBN) – The deadline to file for political office by petition was Wednesday. That ensures a candidate’s name gets on the ballot for the March 19 primary.

Candidate filings and questions and issues are now listed on the local boards of elections’ websites:

The following is a breakdown of some races and issues but is not a complete list. Please refer to the links above for all filings.

Candidates filing to run in Trumbull County include a congressional race, an Ohio State Senate seat, judgeship and commissioner seats, among others.

In the 32nd District Senate race, Michael Shrodek (D), Mike Loychik (R) and Sandra O’Brien (R) filed to run for the seat.

The 14th Congressional District race has Elayne Cross (R), David Joyce (R) and Ken Poke (R) filing.

Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker (D) filed to run for judge in the Court of Common Pleas – General Division along with Thomas R. Wright (D) and with Sarah Kovoor (R).

David Engler (R), Kara Leonard Stafford (D), and Jack Pico (D) are running for Court of Common Pleas Domestic/Juvenile Division.

Paul Monroe (D), John Barco (R) and Mike Wilson (R) are running for sheriff.

Laurie Magyar (R) and David Thomas (R) are vying for the nod in Ohio’s 65th District Senate race.

The 64th District race includes Lauren Mathews (D) and Nick Santucci (R).

Those running for Trumbull County commissioner include Mauro Cantalamessa (D), John Brown (D), Michele Garman (D), James Polivka (D), James Lapolla (D), Daniel Polivka (D), Niki Frenchko (R) and Rick Hernandez (R).

Voters will also decide two school tax levies, one Bristol and one in Warren City.

Candidates filing for U.S. Representative to Congress for the 6th District to fill Bill Johnson’s seat are Rylan Finzer (D), Rick Tsai (R), Michael Rulli (R), Reggie Stolzfus (R) and Michael Kripchak (D).

In Columbiana County, with some candidates filing in Mahoning County, Monica Robb Blasdel (R) and Dan Votaw (D) are vying for state representative for the 79th District, and Al Cutrona (R) and Laura Schaeffer (D) filed for the 59th District.

Running for Columbiana County commissioner are Tim Ginter (R), Ray Cox (R), John Williams (R), Roy Paparodis (R), Duane Nickell (R) and Danielle Burch (R).

Brian McLaughlin (R) and Robert Kip Dowling (R) are running for Columbiana County sheriff.

Columbiana County voters will also decide on a park district levy along with two levies in Madison Township.

In Mahoning County, Anthony Traficanti (D), David Ditzler (D) and Geno DiFabio (R) filed to run for Mahoning County Commissioner.

Gina DeGenova (D) and Lynn Maro (R) are running for Mahoning County Prosecutor.

Lauren McNally (D) and Jennifer Ciccone (R) are vying for Ohio’s 58th district House seat.

Mahoning County is also asking for a 3/4 percent Justice Tax renewal.

Poland is looking to voters to approve a 5-year, 0.73 mills police levy and Campbell, Poland and Springfield all have filed to put school levies on the ballot.