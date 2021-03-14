Fighting to find who killed Cody Pitts

Hubbard Police still consider it an active investigation

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) –– Six years after 26-year-old Cody Pitts was murdered in the city of Hubbard, there are still no answers for family members or this close knit community.

Pitts was shot to death on Orchard Avenue on March 7, 2015 after spending time at the nearby Downtown Coffee Cafe with friends.

Hubbard Police still consider it an active investigation. But 6 years later there’s been no arrests or charges in the case.

A $25,000 reward is being offered by the family and by Crime Stoppers of Youngstown for information that leads to an arrest.