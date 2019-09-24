‘Fight4FlavorsChallenge’ encourages people to share how vaping helped them

A Girard vape shop owner said the flavors in the products is what helped him and many others quit smoking

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Several lung illnesses have been to linked to vaping across the country. A few of those cases were in Ohio. But some local people who vape said it actually helps them.

On Monday night, customers of Vapors Dream in Girard held a “Fight4FlavorsChallenge” on Facebook.

They told their stories of how vaping helped them quit smoking cigarettes, cigars and chewing tobacco.

Shop owner Chris Vince said business has dropped off 58% over the past two weeks. He said if vape flavorings are banned, he would be forced to close.

“It’s because of the teen vaping epidemic right now. We have teens that are obtaining these products illegally and yet we are going to punish adults from using these products by banning the flavors, which is the most popular thing among adults. It’s what helped me quit. It’s what helped all these people here today quit, is the flavors.”

There will be a rally for keeping the flavors in vaping on October 1 at the West Plaza of the Statehouse in Columbus.