Fifth person arrested in Youngstown kidnapping of man who was beaten in van

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — A fifth suspect in the case of a man who was kidnapped, beaten and found in a van is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court.

Victoria Lewis, 27, was arrested Friday by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force at a home on Ferndale Avenue on Youngstown’s south side.

Lewis is charged with kidnapping and felonious assault. She is in the Mahoning County Jail awaiting her arraignment.

Police were called about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23 to New Court on the south side for a fight and when they got there they found a man in a van who had been stripped, beaten and pistol-whipped.

The man told police he was taken earlier in the day at gunpoint outside his Hillman Way apartment in Boardman by two men before he was beaten.

Police arrested two men and two women at the scene when they found the victim. The victim told police he was threatened with being killed and tossed into nearby Oak Hill Cemetery,

Police have not released a motive for the kidnapping.

The other four suspects are expected to have preliminary hearings this week.