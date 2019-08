He was pronounced dead at the scene

CHAMPION, Ohio (WYTV) – A Leavittsburg man is dead after a fiery crash in Trumbull County Friday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it happened on Templeton Road, just north of US-422 in Champion Township around 12:45 a.m.

Police say 60-year-old Letham Swinyer drove his truck off the road and hit a tree, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Trooper say alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The road was closed for about two hours and is now reopen.