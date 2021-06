GREEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A crash in Mahoning County’s Green Township overnight sent a man to the hospital.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Troopers say a driver went off Route 45, hit a culvert and flipped before the car caught on fire.

The driver is in stable condition at University Hospital in Portage County.

That part of the road was closed for a while but has since reopened.