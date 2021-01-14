Deadly crash shuts down Madison Avenue Expressway in Youngstown

At least one of the cars looks to have been on fire at some point

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A deadly car crash shut down part of the Madison Avenue Expressway Thursday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., two cars crashed on the Madison Avenue Expressway near Stambaugh Stadium in Youngstown. The crash happened right underneath the Elm Street overpass.

At least one of the cars looks to have been on fire at some point.

One person died at the scene, and the other driver was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center. That driver’s condition is unknown.

The eastbound lanes of Madison Avenue Expressway between Fifth and Wick avenues are closed until the crash can be cleaned up. It’s expected to be closed for several hours.