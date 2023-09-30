NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers held a “Dinner on the Diamond” event Saturday night.

Lots of people headed out to Eastwood Field for a buffet, raffles and a chance to meet Dwier Brown. Brown is known for his role in the classic movie “Field of Dreams.”

Guests brought their gloves and baseballs to play catch in the outfield and had a chance to chat with the star.

“A little fundraiser — we’re helping out the Mahoning Valley Scrappers and the Good Shepherd Home for elderly folks with Alzheimer’s. We’re trying to build them a memory garden,” Brown said.

Brown was born and raised in Ohio.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.