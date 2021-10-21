Fiancee of late Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputy learns sentence for trying to steal his benefits

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The fiancee of a late Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputy learned her sentence earlier this week for trying to steal his benefits after he passed away.

Stephanie Bock received three years of probation but must serve 120 days in the Trumbull County Jail. After that, her supervision will likely be transferred to Florida, where she lives. She was also ordered to serve 500 hours of community service, maintain employment and pay court costs and fees.

Bock was arrested earlier this year on felony charges of attempted aggravated theft, tampering with records, unauthorized use of property and forgery.

Bock was the fiancee of Deputy Anthony Diehl, Sr., who passed away suddenly in February at the age of 54.

Three days after his death, prosecutors say Bock accessed Diehl’s retirement account and changed the beneficiary to herself in an attempt to steal over $275,000 that was supposed to go to his estate.

Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker said luckily, an investigation quickly revealed the crime.

“That’s kind of a despicable act,” he said of Bock’s attempts to access the money.