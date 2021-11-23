Few races, issues from last election spark recounts in Mahoning County

(WKBN) – There will be recounts for several races from the General Election this month in Mahoning County.

Tuesday morning, the Board of Elections held its official count from this month’s election. Races and issues that ended close enough to warrant an automatic recount include the Poland School Board, a park’s levy in Sebring and a council seat in the village of Washingtonville — which overlaps both Mahoning and Columbiana counties.

Sebring’s 2-mill levy tied with exactly 355 people voting for and against the levy.

“The board will reconvene after the recount and the audit that we’re gonna perform, and then they’re going to certify those three races,” said Tom McCabe.

One race that was apparently settled Tuesday morning is the Campbell mayor’s race. Longtime councilman Bryan Tedesco defeated incumbent Nick Phillips with 882 votes to Phillips’ 858 votes.