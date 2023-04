DARLINGTON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is showing his support for people in Pennsylvania impacted by the Norfolk Southern train derailment.

Wednesday, Fetterman held a roundtable with farmers from Beaver and Lawrence Counties. Many are still dealing with issues after the crash.

Fetterman also toured a dairy farm in Enon Valley.

The lawmaker said he was glad he had the chance to talk to people and learn what they need from his office moving forward.