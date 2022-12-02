WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The annual Festival of Trees began Friday at St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Mayor Doug Franklin made a special appearance to show his support.

This festive event is a longtime tradition at the Hospital.

Various Hospital teams decorate Christmas Trees in creative themes. Staff members, patients and their families place raffle tickets in front of their favorite tree! The funds raised during this event benefit the St. Joseph Hospital Mission Fund to support hospital programs.

“It’s great for the community to see what we are doing, not only as a health care team in the community working together to take care of patients, but also working together and having a little fun to raise some money for a good cause,’ said Charlotte Gardner, president of St. Joseph Hospital.

Next Friday tickets will be drawn for each tree, and the winner gets to take home the tree for the Holidays!