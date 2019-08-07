Festival crews begin clean-up of Warren’s Courthouse Square

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The weather didn’t help anyone setting up for this year’s Italian American Heritage Festival in Warren. It got off to a stormy start after some strong winds from a thunderstorm blew through Courthouse Square Tuesday night.

“All of a sudden, the winds started coming,” said Mike Dando, vendor chairman. “Rain seemed like it was sheeting sideways, and it came right through the beer tent and the beer tent collapsed.”

Dando was surprised by the abruptness and intensity of the wind damage in Courthouse Square. About six tents were either damaged or destroyed.

During Tuesday’s storm, a 30-year-old man was hit by a falling tree in Courthouse Square. He didn’t want to take an ambulance to the hospital so someone gave him a ride.

“We have been involved in some that have happened, but nothing like this,” he said. “This was short and very powerful. Everything was concentrated in one area, is what hurt the worst.”

Photos: Storm damage in Warren

Andy Graham owns Tri-Son Tents and Party Rentals. He’s been in business for over 25 years and is still assessing the damage from Tuesday’s storm.

“Unavoidably, we got hit and took down a lot of our tents, ruined a few of them,” Graham said. “Now we are busy putting them back up, replacing parts that were damaged.”

Sounds of chainsaws and banging metal echoed through Courthouse Square Wednesday morning. Several crews cleared up the damage.

Tom Stewart was one of the workers who helped clear fallen trees and branches.

“It must have been one of those bursts or something of heavy rain or something that caused these trees to fall down while they were setting up for the Italian Fest,” he said. “They had some of it under control, then they called us out to finish up because they couldn’t handle it all.”

Workers said they plan to make sure the festival starts on time at 5 p.m. Thursday.

And don’t worry about storms for the actual event. Better weather is in the forecast for this weekend.