Festival after fire: Hubbard church community excited to be back

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – After a devastating year for St. Patrick parish in Hubbard, there’s finally a reason to celebrate.

The church’s annual festival starts Thursday and that means volunteers are rolling stuffed cabbage Wednesday to prepare. It’s all hands on deck to get 3,000 of them done in time for the festival’s kickoff.

This year, they’re preparing the stuffed cabbage at St. Joseph the Provider School in Youngstown because the kitchen at St. Pat’s was badly damaged in the January fire.

“Our insurance company would have helped us and paid us for not having the festival. Because of the fire, we didn’t have the capabilities,” Father Michael Swierz said. “But because of not having the festival last year because of COVID and now this year because of the fire, our parish is very active, and really and truly we wanted to do something.”

The St. Patrick Festival runs Thursday through Sunday. If you go, you’ll find other delicious parish-made food, along with rides, games, live entertainment and a grand prize raffle for a 2021 Trailblazer.