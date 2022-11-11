LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A First News viewer’s discovery of a feral cat colony outside an apartment complex in Liberty has tapped into what animal shelter officials say is a much larger problem.

Diane King is the chief humane officer with the Animal Welfare League. She said there’s a huge feral cat problem in Trumbull County that needs addressed.

The cat colony in Liberty is just one on a long list of those the league is aware.

“Nobody wants to see these cats outside, cold, hungry — and then kittens are being born,” King said. “It is not fair to them. It’s devastating as a humane officer to walk onto these properties, and we don’t have the resources to fix it.”

The problem isn’t limited to Trumbull County alone.

“It’s a huge issue. I mean, you know, cats will just reproduce like nobody’s business,” King said.

Angels for Animals co-founder Diane Less said one cat can turn into 30 in less than a year.

“If you want to feed cats, you [have to] fix cats — because if you don’t do that, your problems multiply,” Less said.

Both Less and King encourage people to take action at the first sight of a stray cat.

“Get them fixed because, again, the cost of the food for the kittens that are coming are way more than the cost of the surgeries,” King said.