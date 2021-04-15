Fencing goes up around Warren library project

The Monroe Street entrance will be closed during construction.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fencing has been installed around the construction area for the Warren library building expansion project, including part of the parking lot.

The Monroe Street entrance will be closed during construction. The only access for the parking lot can be accessed on Washington Street.

Much of the expansion at the main branch will be a new children’s room and a new teen room. There will also be additional meeting rooms to get more people into the building.

The Warren Library expansion is a $7 million project, with an expected completion date of October of next year.