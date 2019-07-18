FEMA offers to help local governments in Columbiana County with storm damage

This federal aid offered to Columbiana County is not for residents, just the local governments

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Columbiana County will be getting federal help to pay for storm damage associated with the heavy rain on May 28 — the same storm that hit Poland, Boardman and Canfield hard.

FEMA has added Columbiana County to the disaster list. That will allow the federal government to pick up some of the local governments’ expenses, as well as the expenses of certain private and nonprofit organizations.

FEMA may help with debris removal, damaged roads and sewer lines, and landslide repairs.

