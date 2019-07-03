FEMA coming to help Valley flood victims apply for assistance

A Disaster Recovery Center will be open next week for residents to go and apply for help

(WYTV) – Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be in the area Friday morning to talk to people affected by flood damage.

A Disaster Recovery Center will be open next week for residents to go and apply for help. FEMA representatives will be there to help with the registration process and answer questions.

FEMA representatives will be dressed in FEMA clothing and/or a FEMA vest, and have a FEMA ID with a federal hologram on it.

The location of the Disaster Recovery Center and the exact times it will be open haven’t been finalized yet.

You can also register for assistance through DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362. The registration process takes 20 to 30 minutes.

The registration deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is August 19, 2019.