(WKBN) – If there was a major flood along the Mahoning River tomorrow — created in part by water flowing over the Meander Reservoir Dam — there’s no plan in place on how to deal with it. It is why the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District (MVSD) — at the urging of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) — has been tasked with devising a plan. Tuesday was the initial meeting to ask for help.

Tuesday afternoon, 15 people listened as Mike McNich, chief engineer of the MVSD, asked for help in devising a plan for a flood that everyone hopes never happens.

“We want to make sure that the entire community understands that in the event there would be a hundred-year flood, that there will be consequences up and down the entire Mahoning River corridor,” McNich said.

The scenario that was created is that a 100-year flood is already taking place, meaning 5 inches of rain has already fallen over 24 hours. Now, another billion gallons of water is going to be released over the Meander Dam spillway. So, what happens next?

“Everything that would be affected: your phone lines, your rail lines up and down both sides of the river, communication lines, internet and fiber optic,” McNich said.

The meeting was called so that a plan could be prepared on how to best be ready in the event of a catastrophic flood.

“We want to work with the community, with residents in the Valley, with all the stakeholders here to identify where there are risks today, where there are future risks in the future, with potentially an increase rise in water, so that we can then develop a plan,” said Tony Burgoyne with OHM Advisors.

Mahoning County’s EMA director, Robin Lees, wasn’t sure he could help.

“We’re going to have more of an effort to coordinate and assist in response. So we are not on point on some of the preparation aspects,” Lees said.

Tuesday’s meeting was to let people know that the MVSD is looking for advice on how to deal with a major flood. It’s hoped to have all the information by fall and the report done by the end of the year.

FEMA wants the study done as part of the effort to renovate the existing Meander Reservoir Dam.