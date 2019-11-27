Fellowship and full bellies: Warren Family Mission serves over 3,000 dinners

That's 325 turkeys, 60 gallons of gravy and more than 300 pies to feed people in need a Thanksgiving meal

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – In Trumbull County, the Warren Family Mission served and delivered thousands of meals to those in need Wednesday.

It’s a day for fellowship…

“My mom and dad are gone, everybody’s gone so that’s why I come down here,” Tim Holbrook said.

…and a Thanksgiving meal.

“Very good, top-notch. Yeah, the best,” Frank Warren said.

That’s 325 turkeys, 60 gallons of gravy and more than 300 pies to feed people in need.

“It’s kind of hard when you don’t have the funds to get the turkeys and stuff,” Sheryl Dufey said.

It’s been a tradition at the Warren Family Mission for 21 years.

“I enjoy coming here because it helps out, and they do a very good thing for us every day and every year,” Sherry Schuler said.

It’s the generous donors and more than 80 volunteers who make it possible.

“I wanted to come down here today to help serve the meal for Thanksgiving and this is a great experience,” Richard Cesta said.

“My heart is just overwhelmed with joy,” said Dominic Mararri, who runs the Warren Family Mission. “Very thankful for just everybody that came out to the meal, number one, and everybody who supported in the meal and just to have a meal going.”

Not only giving thousands of people a full belly but something else to be thankful for.

“I’m glad they do something like this for people like us,” Thomas Merle Culver, Sr. said.

“Everything is good,” Vince Mitzel said. “Just got a raise at work. Life is good.”

In total, the Mission served 3,106 meals.