Feeling lucky? Tonight might be a good time to try for the Powerball jackpot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you have a lucky place to buy lottery tickets, Wednesday night is a good time to try it again.

The Powerball jackpot has risen to $570 million dollars.

Monday night’s Powerball was the 38th straight drawing since a ticket matched all six numbers in June, winning $85 million.

The jackpot has built back up quickly since a third weekly drawing was added in late August, and if there’s a single winning ticket Wednesday night, it would win over a half-billion dollars.

Lottery players have the fever.

“I’m excited that I might win if I buy a ticket. Can’t win if I don’t, but it’s a life-changer for a lot of lives,” said Bill Beck of Youngstown.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing had three tickets which matched five numbers and only missed the Powerball. One of those was sold in Pennsylvania.

Ohio stops selling Powerball tickets at 10 p.m. on drawing nights, while in Pennsylvania the cut-off time is 9:59 p.m.