Feds unseal 58-count indictment charging 9 with selling drugs in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A federal grand jury indictment unsealed Wednesday charges nine people with conspiring to sell drugs from July to December of 2019 in Youngstown.

Charged in the indictment are Korey K. Moody, 36; Cedric L. Sanders, 41; Matthew J. Spain, 28; Michael N. Childs Jr., 35; DeWayne McCullough, 35; Ghalayah L. LaBooth, 41; George Barnette, 37; Lamar Knox, 31; and Lawrence K. McBride, 50.

The indictment was issued June 10 and unsealed Wednesday.

All nine defendants are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine, cocaine base (crack), heroin, fentanyl, fentanyl analogue, and methamphetamine.

Other charges range from distribution or possession of drugs to use of a communication facility in furtherance of a drug crime. Childs is faced with a separate charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The case has been assigned to U.S. Judge Solomon J. Oliver in Cleveland. Arraignment dates have not been set yet. U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies are looking for the defendants.

The indictment in the case said Moody gave heroin, fentanyl, fentanyl analogues and cocaine to Sanders, Spain, LaBooth and Childs for them to sell in and around Youngstown.

Moody also gave methamphetamine to Spain and Childs to sell, and Spain, in turn, gave McCullough cocaine to sell, the indictment says.

Childs also gave Barnette, Knox and McBride cocaine to sell, according to the indictment.

Moody is accused of using a house on Delason Avenue on the South Side for selling and storing drugs. The indictment did not say if the home was on East Delason Avenue or West Delason Avenue.

Investigators used search warrants to get wiretaps to help build their case. At least 38 calls or texts dealing with drugs or drug transactions are listed in the indictment. Code words used by the defendants included “man,” “girl,” “boy,” “hardware,” “zipper,” “vick,” and “onion,” according to the indictment.

In one conversation, recorded Aug. 6, 2019, a drug customer complained to Childs because she was given a different type of drug to try on orders from Moody, according to the indictment.

“They say it’s supposed to be better, that’s why I gave it to you,” Moody said on the phone call after he got on the phone, according to the indictment. “Try a little bit. If you don’t like it, I’ll give you what I gave you earlier.”

At the time some of the drug activity was going on, Sanders was free on $40,000 bail after he was indicted in January of 2018 on involuntary manslaughter and other charges for selling the drugs that caused the Nov. 29, 2017, overdose death of an Austintown man.

Sanders was indicted in the case in January of 2018 and posted bail in March of 2018. He was sentenced Sept. 29, 2019 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to two years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of corrupting another with drugs and trafficking in heroin. He was given credit for over 200 days he served in the county jail while awaiting trial. He filed a motion for early release in April 2020 but that motion was denied.

Prosecutors are looking to seize the 9mm handgun they say Childs had as well as a 2014 Jaguar that was confiscated from the drive of Moody’s Oakridge Drive home in Boardman when a search warrant was served there in December 2019.