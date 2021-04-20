Feds recover thousands in back wages for Valley workers at Ohio tire company

It started from a federal investigation into overtime and record-keeping violations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Department of Labor recovered thousands of dollars in back wages for workers at Ziegler Tire and Supply Company locations, including in Youngstown.

According to investigators, Ziegler Tire called mechanics and tire technicians in the evening after normal working hours to complete auto service repairs. They said the company didn’t add these “call out” hours to the total hours that employees worked.

Investigators also said Ziegler Tire failed to include commissions and call-out bonuses in workers’ regular rates when determining overtime pay.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Divison, who led the investigation, said these were systemic overtime violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

“Employers who fail to pay their workers all their hard-earned wages shortchange these people and their families and gain an unfair advantage over competitors who abide by the law,” said Wage and Hour District Director John DuMont, in Pittsburgh. “The Wage and Hour Division provides many tools and resources to help employers avoid violations and fully comply with the law.”

The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $129,612 in back wages for 154 workers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Ohio.

The department recovered $12,986 for workers at the Poland Avenue location in Youngstown.

The Ziegler Tire and Supply Company operates commercial service centers providing tires and other services.

The Massillon-based company is one of the largest wholesale distributors in northeast Ohio.