Feds look to seize over $27K from man who pleaded guilty in drug case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Federal prosecutors are looking to seize over $27,000 from a man who pleaded guilty to seven counts in a 39-count indictment.

Prosecutors filed a motion Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster looking to seize $27,336 and an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle from Jarrell Martin, 32, of South Dunlap Avenue, who was indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2020 on gun and weapon charges.

To obtain their indictment, investigators used what they termed “confidential sources” to make drug buys from Martin between April 2019 and January 2020.

Martin pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Polster to six counts of distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm and/or ammunition by a convicted felon. Sentencing is set for Jan. 18 before Judge Polster.

Martin is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2016 drug conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

The cash was found Sept. 3, 2020, by federal agents searching Martin’s vehicle, and the rifle was recovered the same day at his home, according to the seizure motion.

The government is looking to seize the money because it is the result of drug trafficking, as well as the gun, the seizure motion said. Martin agreed to the seizures as part of his plea agreement.

The investigation began when one of the confidential sources told authorities that Martin was selling crack cocaine, powder cocaine and heroin at various places on the West Side of Youngstown. The source told investigators the only way to get in touch with Martin was via Facebook Messenger, according to an affidavit in the case.

Another source provided investigators with Martin’s cell phone number and said they could purchase drugs from Martin, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said Martin sold the sources drugs at addresses on Mahoning Avenue and West Indianola Avenue.