Feds indict Struthers man on weapons charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Struthers man who reports said had a loaded handgun with an extended magazine was arrested Monday after he was indicted by a federal grand jury.

DeAndre Johnson, 26, is waiting to be arraigned in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Johnson is in the Mahoning County jail after his arrest Monday by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force. The case has been assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Parker for arraignment purposes.

Johnson was arrested about 7:25 p.m. Saturday by members of a special detail of officers in Youngstown who were patrolling looking for guns.

Reports said officers spotted a car driven by Johnson drive through a stop sign at Glenwood and West Princeton avenues, and when they tried to pull him over, he did not stop until he got to a driveway in the 700 block of West LaClede Avenue.

Johnson bailed out of the car and ran through several yards, leaping over a fence and bending down to leave something underneath a vehicle in a drive in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue. He was taken into custody after that.

Police checked under the vehicle and found the gun, reports said. In the car Johnson was driving, officers found crack cocaine, fentanyl and four pills along with $330 cash, reports said.

The special patrols began in October after a month that saw three people killed and 16 wounded. Since then, over 30 people have been arrested and over 40 guns have been seized.

Johnson is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2015 drug conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.