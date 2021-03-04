Feds indict Mercer County woman for role in Capitol riot

Powell was previously released to her home in Sandy Lake where she is on house arrest

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYTV) – A Mercer County mother of eight is facing several federal charges in connection to the Capitol riot.

A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C. indicted Rachel Powell, also known as the “Bullhorn Lady,” on several charges including depredation of government property, restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, restricted building or grounds, violent entry or disorderly conduct.

Prosecutors say Powell was part of a large group of protesters who gathered outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was certifying the Electoral College vote of Joe Biden as President of the United States.

A group of people then forced their way into the Capitol building, breaking windows and doors.

Prosecutors say video footage shows Powell giving detailed instructions through a bullhorn on how to further penetrate the Capitol building once inside, giving detailed instructions about the layout of the building to others.

During the course of the riot, 81 members of the Capitol Police and 58 members of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department were assaulted. One person was shot and killed while attempting to enter the House chamber.

Court documents say that Powell can also be heard stating that she had just been inside the Capitol building in the adjacent rooms and that they should “coordinate together if you are going to take this building.”

Powell was previously released to her home in Sandy Lake where she is on house arrest.