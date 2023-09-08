YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An indictment was unsealed today in federal court charging a city man who served prison time in two separate cases for manslaughter and aggravated robbery with a gun crime.

Steve Gardner, 40, is charged in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A criminal complaint was filed in the court based on a Sept. 10, 2022, arrest by a trooper with the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol who pulled over a car Gardner was driving that had been reported stolen.

An affidavit in the case said the trooper pulled the car at about 11:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 680. The car had been reported stolen out of Boardman, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said Gardner would not cooperate with the trooper and he laid in the middle of the road and would not move. After Gardner was handcuffed and taken off the road, the affidavit said he was searched and the trooper found a loaded 9mm handgun in his pants.

Gardner is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2006 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a count of involuntary manslaughter for the March 22, 2003, shooting death of former Youngstown Pride basketball plater Larry Robbins, 39.

Robbins’ body was found in a pool of blood about 7 a.m. on a sidewalk in the 400 block of Norwood Avenue on the North Side.

In 2010, Gardner was sentenced to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a March 1, 2010, home invasion at a home in the 800 block of Norwood Avenue.

On July 26, Gardner was arrested by Youngstown police after reports said they found a large amount of fentanyl in his car following a traffic stop downtown at North Champion and Commerce streets for excessive window tint.

The case was later bound over to a grand jury and a bench warrant was issued for Gardner Aug. 29 after he failed to appear for his arraignment in common pleas court. Federal court records do not show if Gardner is now in cusody.