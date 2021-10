CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The merger between Farmers National Bank and Cortland Savings and Banking has received regulatory approval.

Farmers announced Monday the deal has been approved by The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland and the Office of Comptroller of the Currency.

A shareholders vote is set for Oct. 26 at Squaw Creek Country Club in Vienna.

Once the banks merge, all Cortland Savings and Banking Company branches will become Farmers National Bank.